BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,552,673 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,529 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.7% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Apple worth $1,801,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Community Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 22,443 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 7,850,106 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,511,381,000 after acquiring an additional 164,601 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,971,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,807,706,000 after acquiring an additional 172,900 shares in the last quarter. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Ratio Wealth Group grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 11,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $225.77 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.59.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.27.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.86, for a total transaction of $13,550,347.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at $111,148,695.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 517,924 shares of company stock valued at $114,786,399. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

