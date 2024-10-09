BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,513,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 38,540 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 371,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 26,417 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,266,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DMB opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $11.27.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.