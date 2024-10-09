BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOKF shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $102.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $108.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.59.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.65. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

