Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Raised to $192.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Benchmark from $140.00 to $192.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.90% from the company’s previous close.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $162.85. 33,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,554. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.65. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $169.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 2.12.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.04 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 11.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 111.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

