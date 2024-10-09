Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Trading Down 7.6% – Here’s What Happened

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.
