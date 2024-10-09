Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group raised Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $150.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.33. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $11.89.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.