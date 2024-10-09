Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Braskem SA ADR (OTCMKTS:BRKMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 244881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.
Braskem Trading Down 4.4 %
The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38.
About Braskem
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.
