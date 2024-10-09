BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Trading Down 3.5% – Time to Sell?

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.08. 958,732 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,981,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BRF from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BRF from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

BRF Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. BRF had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BRF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of BRF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 564,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of BRF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BRF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in BRF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Read More

