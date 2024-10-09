Brightwater Advisory LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Brightwater Advisory LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Brightwater Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Brightwater Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 967,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,650,000 after acquiring an additional 274,124 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2,733.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 917,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,984,000 after purchasing an additional 885,092 shares during the period. Tlwm increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tlwm now owns 815,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 791,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,066,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6,565.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 730,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,981,000 after purchasing an additional 719,167 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.38. 197,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,749. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $57.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

