Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Trading 2.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.60. 2,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 5,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60.
Brilliance China Automotive Company Profile
Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.
