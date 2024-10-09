Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Truist Financial

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $204.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $180.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $81.83 and a 1-year high of $185.16. The company has a market cap of $841.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,452 shares of company stock valued at $56,396,638. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Broadcom by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.