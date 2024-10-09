Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Up 2.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) were up 2.4% on Tuesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $225.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Broadcom traded as high as $179.48 and last traded at $179.36. Approximately 4,222,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 30,979,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.08.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.29.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 263,452 shares of company stock worth $56,396,638. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,056.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 519,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $89,685,000 after purchasing an additional 474,949 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,002.4% in the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 914.8% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 147,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,471,000 after purchasing an additional 133,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 786.7% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 13,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

