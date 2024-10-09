Brokerages Set Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Target Price at $92.29

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $4,330,585.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,701.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $4,330,585.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,701.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $231,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,303 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,532.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 380,428 shares of company stock worth $30,112,786 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 595.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

NET opened at $81.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of -154.30 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

