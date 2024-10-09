Brokerages Set CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Target Price at $213.77

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $217.71.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CME Group from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 515.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME opened at $221.68 on Friday. CME Group has a 1-year low of $190.70 and a 1-year high of $226.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.55.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

