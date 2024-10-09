Brokerages Set KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT at $132.64

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.93.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,327,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $3,932,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $853,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $131.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.21 and a 200 day moving average of $110.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

