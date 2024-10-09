Brokerages Set Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Target Price at $22.63

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.63.
MAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.
MAT opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.34. Mattel has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $21.52.
Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.
