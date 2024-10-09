Brokerages Set Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Target Price at $22.63

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

Get Mattel alerts:

MAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAT

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Mattel Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the third quarter valued at about $969,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Mattel by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 198.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 38,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the second quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

MAT opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.34. Mattel has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $21.52.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.