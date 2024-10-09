Brokerages Set Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) PT at $87.00

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $52.92 and a 1 year high of $79.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.13 and a 200 day moving average of $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $4,669,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 531,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,085,312.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $294,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,644.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $4,669,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 531,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,085,312.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,075. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 30.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,037 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

