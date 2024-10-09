Brokerages Set The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) PT at $398.54

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $398.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $414.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $374.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $415.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

