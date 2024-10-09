Brokerages Set Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) PT at $165.20

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Valero Energy Stock Down 5.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $15,945,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Valero Energy by 223.1% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $136.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $119.88 and a 1-year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

