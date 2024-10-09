Brokers Offer Predictions for Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (TSE:SVM)

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report released on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.04. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of C$98.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$98.53 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.20 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$6.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.15. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of C$2.88 and a 12 month high of C$6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.02.

Insider Transactions at Silvercorp Metals

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 53,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.86, for a total transaction of C$312,531.38. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,593 shares of company stock valued at $602,814. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.