Brokers Offer Predictions for Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report released on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS.
Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.04. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of C$98.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$98.53 million.
Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance
Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$6.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.15. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of C$2.88 and a 12 month high of C$6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.02.
Insider Transactions at Silvercorp Metals
In other Silvercorp Metals news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 53,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.86, for a total transaction of C$312,531.38. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,593 shares of company stock valued at $602,814. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.
About Silvercorp Metals
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.
