Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $5.95. Brookdale Senior Living shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 525,372 shares.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Monday, August 12th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

View Our Latest Report on BKD

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 51.31% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $777.54 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter.

About Brookdale Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.