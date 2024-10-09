Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $13.77.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Justin Charles Guichard purchased 7,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,003.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

