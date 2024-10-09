Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 52,442 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,013,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,442 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $37,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJUN. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 3,502.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,969 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at $11,909,000. WPWealth LLP bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at $6,078,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at $4,653,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 321.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 155,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 118,403 shares during the last quarter.

PJUN stock opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $448.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

