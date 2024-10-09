Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,963 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $15,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.39.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

