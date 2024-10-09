Brookstone Capital Management Buys 70,558 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,463,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,558 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $77,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172,614 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565,775 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $238,242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,484 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VEA stock opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

