Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,851 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 1.57% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $30,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCS. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 318,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 28,996 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $996,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 156,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 34,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 40,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCS opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.