Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,356 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $14,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 167.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $21.25.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

