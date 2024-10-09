Brookstone Capital Management Has $19.01 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,052 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $19,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,962 shares of company stock worth $28,774,798. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $293.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 552.85, a PEG ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.17 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Argus lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.44.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

