Brookstone Capital Management Has $19.58 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $19,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $325.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.07. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $233.54 and a 12-month high of $327.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

