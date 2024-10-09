Brookstone Capital Management Has $31.03 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 766,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,864 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $31,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 13.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 22.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 32,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 140,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PJUL opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $802.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.86.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

