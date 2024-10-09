Brookstone Capital Management Has $34.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,186 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $34,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $11,341,000. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 572,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. RHS Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 25,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 61.7% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

