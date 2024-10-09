Brookstone Capital Management Has $53.14 Million Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.58% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $53,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3,958.8% during the first quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 4,058,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,945,000 after buying an additional 3,958,828 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,974,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,212,000 after purchasing an additional 33,339 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,689,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,645 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,398,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,930,000 after purchasing an additional 392,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,303,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,082,000 after purchasing an additional 740,046 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.74. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

