Brookstone Capital Management Has $92.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,010,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,248 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.4% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $92,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

USMV stock opened at $90.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.46. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

