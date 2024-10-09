Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 2,089 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $29,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $913.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $868.40 billion, a PE ratio of 134.57, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $901.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $849.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $547.61 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

