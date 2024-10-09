Brookstone Capital Management Sells 11,473 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 337,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,473 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $28,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $83.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $84.16. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.