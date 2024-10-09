Brookstone Capital Management Sells 16,371 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,202,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,371 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $25,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sensible Money LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 46,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $21.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

