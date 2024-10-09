Brookstone Capital Management Sells 217,459 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,459 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $33,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 29.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.9% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.6% during the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.0% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 66,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.9% during the second quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PAPR opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

