Brookstone Capital Management Takes $125.79 Million Position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,915,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,794,000. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned 6.87% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. RPOA Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. RPOA Advisors Inc. now owns 27,895,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,401 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $533,000. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 87,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,454,000.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKAG opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.22 and a twelve month high of $43.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.92.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1546 dividend. This is a boost from BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.