Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $33,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 42.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.25. 96,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.24 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.06.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Baird R W raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLDR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,650,775.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.