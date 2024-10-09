Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.15 and last traded at $32.15, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BVRDF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bureau Veritas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

