Burkett Financial Services LLC Invests $17.64 Million in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL)

Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 644,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,639,000. Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF comprises about 7.3% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Burkett Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $17,344,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $11,471,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,185,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,253,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,757,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.28. The company had a trading volume of 68,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,965. Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $27.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.04.

The Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (EAGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in value stocks from around the globe, selected based on the advisers estimate of long-term intrinsic value. The ETF converted from a separately managed account.

