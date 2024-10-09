Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) COO Sells $21,076.44 in Stock

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) COO Travis Marquette sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.91, for a total value of $21,076.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,228,586.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Burlington Stores Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $251.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $282.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on BURL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.94.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
