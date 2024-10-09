Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) COO Sells $21,076.44 in Stock

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) COO Travis Marquette sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.91, for a total value of $21,076.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,228,586.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $251.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $282.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 95.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BURL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.94.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

