BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 180775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.98.

BYD Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31.

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.33 billion during the quarter.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

