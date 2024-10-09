C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires 3,403 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 45,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9,168.6% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $96.10 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $97.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.45. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

