C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 268.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,852 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,453 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 42,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,617,068.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $114.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.21. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

