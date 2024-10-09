C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys 14,568 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,568 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $40,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $385.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $392.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.