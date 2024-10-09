C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 320.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $526.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $510.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.78. The company has a market capitalization of $477.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $529.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

