C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $10,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPDW opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.90.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

