C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $8.88 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.8% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $489.30 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.37.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.