C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Sells 13,153 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,329,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,153 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.6% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $89,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,600,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 138,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after buying an additional 80,561 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,525,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,773,000 after purchasing an additional 467,975 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.34 and its 200-day moving average is $63.43. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $67.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

